Coursera sign on building exterior.
September 11, 2025 11:43 AM 1 min read

Coursera Leverages AI To Drive Upskilling Boom, But Analyst Isn't Fully Convinced

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

While Coursera Inc COUR leverages AI for greater personalization, effectiveness, and scale, GenAI and LLMs (large language models) are driving industry-wide reskilling and upskilling, according to JPMorgan.

The Coursera Analyst: Analyst Bryan Smilek maintained a Neutral rating and price target of $12.

The Coursera Thesis: According to the World Economic Forum's 2025 Jobs Report, approximately 40% of existing skillsets worldwide are expected to be transformed or outdated within the next five years, driving "significant global demand for upskilling/reskilling," Smilek noted in the report.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Coursera has already generated over 11 million enrollments in AI courses and expanded its AI catalog to more than 1,000 courses, up from around 500 in 2024, he added.

The company is leveraging AI to "enable continuous adaptive skills-based learning with greater personalization, effectiveness, & scale while leveraging modular content & multiple modalities to deliver verified outcomes," the analyst wrote.

He further stated that the company is likely to rely on CEO Greg Hart's three key priorities to capture greater market share:

  • Product innovation
  • Content engine acceleration
  • Enhancing go-to-market capabilities

COUR Price Action: Coursera shares were up 0.43% at $10.53 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $5.76 to $13.56, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

COUR Logo
COURCoursera Inc
$10.510.19%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.14
Growth
33.40
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved