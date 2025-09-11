Coursera Leverages AI To Drive Upskilling Boom, But Analyst Isn't Fully Convinced

While Coursera Inc COUR leverages AI for greater personalization, effectiveness, and scale, GenAI and LLMs (large language models) are driving industry-wide reskilling and upskilling, according to JPMorgan.

The Coursera Analyst: Analyst Bryan Smilek maintained a Neutral rating and price target of $12.

The Coursera Thesis: According to the World Economic Forum's 2025 Jobs Report, approximately 40% of existing skillsets worldwide are expected to be transformed or outdated within the next five years, driving "significant global demand for upskilling/reskilling," Smilek noted in the report.

Coursera has already generated over 11 million enrollments in AI courses and expanded its AI catalog to more than 1,000 courses, up from around 500 in 2024, he added.

The company is leveraging AI to "enable continuous adaptive skills-based learning with greater personalization, effectiveness, & scale while leveraging modular content & multiple modalities to deliver verified outcomes," the analyst wrote.

He further stated that the company is likely to rely on CEO Greg Hart's three key priorities to capture greater market share:

Product innovation

Content engine acceleration

Enhancing go-to-market capabilities

COUR Price Action: Coursera shares were up 0.43% at $10.53 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $5.76 to $13.56, according to Benzinga Pro data.

