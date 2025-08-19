Palo Alto Networks PANW shares are trading higher after the company beat fourth-quarter estimates and issued strong guidance.

Following the earnings release, several Wall Street analysts reiterated their positive outlook on the stock. Most maintained a Buy rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s performance and growth prospects.

Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy rating and maintained a $230 price forecast. Rosenblatt’s Catharine Trebnick also kept her Buy rating but raised her price forecast from $215 to $225. WestPark Capital’s Casey Ryan, however, stuck with a Hold rating on the stock. Citizens JMP’s Trevor Walsh maintained a Market Outperform with a $212 price forecast. Scotiabank’s Patrick Colville continued his Sector Outperform rating and lifted the price forecast from $225 to $228.

On the downside, Guggenheim’s John Difucci reiterated a Sell recommendation, although he raised the price forecast from $130 to $135.

Stephens’ Todd Weller kept an Equal-Weight rating with a $205 price forecast. Wedbush’s Daniel Ives reaffirmed an Outperform rating with a $225 price forecast. DA Davidson’s Rudy Kessinger also maintained a Buy rating, keeping his price forecast at $215. RBC Capital’s Matthew Hedberg reiterated an Outperform rating, raising his forecast to $232.

Truist’s Junaid Siddiqui maintained a Buy rating while raising his price forecast from $205 to $220. BMO Capital’s Keith Bachman kept a Buy and raised his forecast to $225. Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle reiterated a Hold rating. Piper Sandler’s Rob D. Owens maintained an Overweight rating with a $225 price forecast. Goldman Sachs’ Gabriela Borges reiterated a Buy with a $236 forecast, while Oppenheimer’s Ittai Kidron held his Outperform rating with a $225 price forecast.

Scotiabank’s Patrick Colville reaffirmed a Sector Outperform on Palo Alto, citing strong organic growth, record RPO gains, product momentum, and margin expansion, while dismissing acquisition skepticism and calling Palo Alto one of software’s best long-term cybersecurity stories.

BMO Capital’s Keith Bachman reaffirmed a positive view on Palo Alto after strong July results, highlighting fiscal 2026 Next-Generation Security Annual Recurring Revenue growth guidance of 26–27% and pro forma fiscal 2028 FCF margins above 40% with CyberArk. He lifted his price forecast, citing resilient performance, lowered expectations, and cybersecurity’s rising importance.

Guggenheim’s John DiFucci said Palo Alto’s fourth-quarter results were slightly ahead of expectations with strong RPO, but he warned RPO duration clouds momentum analysis. While fiscal 2026 guidance topped forecasts and implies New ARR growth, he maintained a Sell rating, raising his projections.

Truist’s Junaid Siddiqui raised his Palo Alto forecast, reiterating a Buy, after fourth-quarter revenue, RPO, and NGS ARR all topped expectations. He said SASE, XSIAM, and software firewalls drove momentum, while fiscal 2026 guidance reinforced confidence in Palo Alto’s $15 billion ARR goal.

Rosenblatt’s Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy on Palo Alto after fourth-quarter beats across revenue, NGS ARR, and EPS, with fiscal 2026 guidance topping expectations. She raised her price forecast, citing platformization strength and CyberArk synergies supporting a 40%+ fiscal 2028 FCF margin.

Price Action: PANW is trading higher by 3.35% to $182.04 at last check on Tuesday.

