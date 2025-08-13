August 13, 2025 2:07 PM 3 min read

Rigetti Computing Stays The Course In Push For Quantum Advantage

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The firm released its second-quarter results after Tuesday’s closing bell, with quarterly losses of 13 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate for losses of 6 cents. 

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.8 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.88 million and is down from revenue of $3.086 million from the same period last year.

Also Read: Rigetti Vs. IonQ: Will Cash Beat Speed In Race For Quantum Advantage?

Despite the miss, Wall Street analysts maintained bullish outlooks, pointing to progress on Rigetti’s technology roadmap.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Needham: Scaling Progress Strengthens Confidence

Analyst N. Quinn Bolton reiterated the Buy rating on the stock, with a price forecast of $18.

Bolton said Rigetti met its mid-year goal with a four-chiplet, 36-qubit Cepheus-1-36Q QPU reaching 99.5% median two-qubit fidelity. He added that this strengthens management’s confidence in delivering a >100-qubit system with 99.5% median two-gate fidelity by year-end. He also noted quantum advantage remains about four years away and will require meeting four key specifications.

Rigetti, which went public in February 2022 as the second pure-play quantum firm, is a full-stack pioneer with proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure and is well-positioned to benefit as the industry advances in the near and long term.

Bolton added that its approach, built on scalable multi-chip processors designed, manufactured and housed at Fab-1, lets commercial and government customers explore applications while the company and peers work toward fully fault-tolerant systems.

According to the analyst, existing partnerships and customer ties should lead to follow-on R&D agreements and larger opportunities as scaling continues.

Analysts expect that from 2026 onward, the company will raise its qubit count to the hundreds and improve median two-qubit gate fidelity to 99.9%. They also anticipate the introduction of qLDPC-based quantum error correction.

Benchmark: Roadmap to 1,000 Qubits

Analyst David Williams reiterated the Buy rating, raising the price forecast to $20 from $14.

Williams said Rigetti remains on track to deliver a 100-qubit, multi-chiplet QPU with 99.5% two-qubit gate fidelity by year-end, a key step toward quantum advantage. He noted the newly released Cepheus-1 met that fidelity goal while cutting error rates, debuting what he views as the industry’s largest multi-chip processor for quantum computing and reinforcing the scalability of Rigetti’s architecture.

He added that these gains firm up the roadmap to a 1,000+-qubit system with 99.9% fidelity, built-in error correction, and sub-50 ns gate times needed for advantage.

While management still sees a three-to-four-year timeline to reach that threshold, the analyst expects meaningful revenue opportunities well before then.

Williams also highlighted that Rigetti increased cash by $350 million to about $570 million during the period, which he believes is sufficient to fund continued investment through commercialization.

Management said the long-term objective over the next three to four years is a 1,000-qubit system targeting 99.9% fidelity, built-in error correction, and sub-50 ns gates, enabled by advances in cabling, cryogenics, and chiplet density.

They also argued the chiplet architecture is the only practical route to scale and noted strong patent protection.

Price Action: RGTI shares are trading higher by 1.31% to $16.41 at last check Wednesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock

RGTI Logo
RGTIRigetti Computing Inc
$16.391.18%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.73
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
2.02
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved