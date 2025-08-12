Micron Technology MU extended gains Tuesday after boosting its August-quarter outlook, fueled by surging demand and pricing for AI-focused memory chips, signaling continued momentum in the DRAM market through 2026.

JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur maintained Micron Technology MU with an Overweight rating and raised the price forecast from $165 to $185 on Monday.

Sur said Micron delivered a positive pre-announcement for its August quarter, raising revenue, gross margin, and EPS guidance on stronger-than-expected DRAM (or dynamic random access memory) pricing across AI/datacenter, smartphone, and PC markets.

Micron now expects revenue of $11.2 billion versus its prior $10.70 billion midpoint, adjusted gross margin of 44.5% versus 42%, and adjusted EPS of $2.85 versus $2.50.

Sur attributed the upside to sustained DRAM strength, improved DDR5 and LPDDR5 contract pricing, and robust HBM (or high-bandwidth memory) demand, with HBM revenue nearing an $8 billion annualized run rate.

He highlighted that the HBM3e 12-Hi yield ramp exceeded the 8-Hi ramp and already reached crossover in volume, with visibility to sell out 2026 HBM supply, including HBM3e and HBM4.

Tight supply in non-AI DRAM, partially driven by the HBM trade ratio, adds upward pricing pressure, while DDR4 end-of-life shortages contribute marginally.

Sur expects DRAM pricing strength to continue through 2025 and into 2026, supported by substantial AI capex and constrained leading-edge supply from the HBM4 ramp.

Citing solid execution, improving supply/demand fundamentals, and margin expansion potential, Sur raised his estimates and increased his price forecast from $165 to $185.

His new forecast is based on $17 in annualized earnings power in second-half of 2026, applying a 10–12x P/E multiple consistent with mid-to-late cycle valuations for memory stocks.

He maintained an Overweight rating, seeing Micron well-positioned for fiscal 2026 and calendar 2026, with strong momentum in high-margin businesses and market share gains.

Price Action: MU stock is trading higher by 2.75% to $127.12 at last check on Tuesday.

