Pegasystems Affirms Outlook As Cloud Strategy Powers Momentum

Pegasystems Inc. PEGA exceeded expectations in its fiscal second-quarter 2025 results, demonstrating strong momentum driven by its cloud strategy.

The enterprise software company reported robust increases in both overall revenue and a significant surge in cloud revenue, along with key growth metrics like Annual Contract Value (ACV).

This solid performance reinforced confidence in Pegasystems’ ongoing shift to cloud-based solutions and its embrace of AI-powered automation.

Following these impressive results, Wall Street is taking note of Pegasystems’ trajectory. Among the analysts providing updated commentary, Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained Pegasystems with a Buy and raised the price forecast from $59 to $61 on Wednesday.

Abernethy maintained a bullish outlook on Pegasystems following its strong fiscal second-quarter 2025 results, which beat estimates and reinforced confidence in its cloud-driven growth strategy.

Pegasystems reported total revenue of $384.5 million, rising 9% year-over-year and exceeding the analyst’s estimate of $367.1 million and the consensus of $361.8 million.

The upside was primarily fueled by a 24% year-over-year increase in cloud revenue, which reached $166.7 million and accounts for 43% of total revenue.

Abernethy emphasized that Annual Contract Value (ACV), a key growth metric, rose 16% year-over-year (14% in constant currency) to $1.514 billion, surpassing the estimated $1.476 billion.

Pega Cloud ACV jumped 28% year-over-year, reaching $761.1 million, indicating a continued shift from on-premise to cloud-based deployments. The analyst attributed these gains to strong customer renewals and growing traction for Pega Blueprint, which helps enterprises modernize and expand workflows using AI-powered automation.

Abernethy noted that recurring maintenance revenue came in at $79.3 million, slightly ahead of the $76.5 million projection, while term license revenue, though down 6% year-over-year, beat estimates at $74.6 million. Operating margins reached 14.2%, supported by ongoing expense control and economies of scale in the cloud business. Free cash flow (FCF) hit $84.1 million, and operating cash flow reached $86.3 million in the quarter.

The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance, including 12% ACV growth, $1.7 billion total revenue (up 7% year-over-year), $440 million free cash flow, and $455 million operating cash flow.

According to the analyst, the court reversal of the previous $2 billion Appian APPN judgment has significantly reduced legal risk, and customer sentiment around the case appears to be improving.

Abernethy expects Pega to generate $452.2 million in FCF in fiscal 2025, translating to a 27% FCF margin, with continued expansion into fiscal 2026-27 as the subscription model fully scales.

Following second-quarter results, Abernethy slightly adjusted fiscal 2025–26 and estimates, introduced fiscal 2027 forecasts, based on a blended average of discounted cash flow (DCF) and EV/Sales valuation models.

The analyst concluded that Pega remains well-positioned for long-term growth, citing strong momentum in its cloud business, improving FCF profile, expanding automation opportunities, and reduced legal overhang.

Price Action: PEGA stock is trading lower by 0.90% to $57.45 at last check Thursday.

