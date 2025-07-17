July 17, 2025 1:22 PM 1 min read

Alphabet's AI Initiatives, Strong Ad Performance Fuel Optimism: Analyst

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Keybanc Capital Markets analyst Justin Patterson maintained Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL with an Overweight rating and raised the price forecast from $195 to $215 on Wednesday.

Patterson raised his expectations for the ad industry ahead of second-quarter results, reflecting a stable macro environment and positive product cycles. The analyst noted that stocks, including Alphabet, are starting to price in potential upside, with focus on AI initiatives, advertiser momentum and expense efficiencies.

Also Read: Google Future Divides Wall Street As AI Hype Meets Skepticism

The company is expected to report a solid second quarter with $94.6 billion in revenue, surpassing consensus, with growth fueled by Search, YouTube and Cloud, Patterson noted. The analyst raised EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 by 1% and 2%, respectively, with 2027E EPS forecasted at $12.25.

The macro outlook remains stable, with positive agency commentary and improving consumer trends, he noted. While trade talks remain fluid, Patterson noted a favorable environment compared to 90 days ago. Foreign exchange tailwinds are expected to continue, benefiting companies like Alphabet, the analyst said.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Additionally, the reverse acqui-hire trend has proven successful for big tech, boosting talent acquisition and innovation, further strengthening Alphabet’s position in the AI landscape, he added.

GOOGL Price Action: Alphabet stock is down 0.12% at $182.75 at last check on Thursday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$182.38-0.32%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
38.23
Growth
86.85
Quality
85.82
Value
51.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved