BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich maintained a Buy on Warner Bros. Discovery WBD with a price target of $14 on Monday.

Ehrlich noted that Warner Bros has a compelling assortment of assets. The company’s upcoming catalysts included easing Studio comparisons, potential recovery in advertising, continued growth in DTC and execution of further strategic options to drive shareholder value.

On June 9, Warner Bros announced plans to separate the company into two publicly traded entities in a tax-free transaction. The analyst reiterated having long viewed exploring strategic options, such as the announced spin, as the best way to unlock the significant unrecognized value of the company.

While several different permutations exist around the specific corporate structures of both entities, Ehrlich explored numerous hypothetical transaction scenarios that indicate the potential for significant equity value creation relative to current levels.

The analyst had long noted that Warner Bros. Studio is the crown jewel of all studios in media. The value inherent in the IP and libraries of this asset has been overshadowed by substantial leverage and secular challenges within the linear business, the analyst said. With the streaming and studio assets soon to be unburdened by the constraints of an onerous debt load, she noted the company would have greater flexibility to invigorate the studio. It could make this asset a more attractive target for companies wishing to acquire more scale.

Ehrlich noted that investor sentiment related to the linear business is quite negative, given the existing secular challenges within the ecosystem. However, the analyst pointed out that equity value creation opportunities remain underappreciated at current valuations and under the appropriate capital structure and management team.

She noted several options, including managing the business for cash, consolidating with other similar linear assets, asset sales, and private equity investments, as potential vehicles to create shareholder value.

Ehrlich projected 2025 sales of $38.2 billion.

WBD Price Action: WBD stock is up 4.94% at $10.53 at publication on Monday.

