These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On FactSet Research After Q3 Results

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) on Wednesday posted third-quarter earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates.

The company posted third-quarter revenue of $622.9 million, up 6.4% year over year and ahead of the analyst consensus estimate of $618.3 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $4.53 per share, topping expectations of $4.46.

FactSet reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $17.25 to $17.75, compared with the analyst consensus estimate of $17.71.

The company also maintained its revenue outlook of $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion, versus the Street estimate of $2.463 billion. FactSet also reiterated its forecast for organic ASV growth of $130 million to $160 million and an adjusted operating margin of 34% to 35.5%.

FactSet Research shares rose 1.7% to trade at $249.67 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on FactSet Research following earnings announcement.

Considering buying FDS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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