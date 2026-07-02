Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK) will release its second quarter earnings report after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 14.

Analysts expect the Wichita, Kansas-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, up from 93 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ quarterly revenue is $85.07 million. It reported $58.38 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 14, Equity Bancshares posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Equity Bancshares shares rose 2.5% to close at $50.20 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying EQBK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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