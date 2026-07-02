Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Phoenix Education Partners Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED) will release its third quarter earnings report after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 14.

Analysts expect the Phoenix, Arizona-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share on revenue of $271.25 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 7, Phoenix Education Partners reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Phoenix Education Partners shares rose 4.4% to close at $34.30 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying PXED stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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