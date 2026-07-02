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Wells Fargo sign outside building
July 2, 2026 6:07 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Wells Fargo Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will release earnings for its second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 14.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share, up from $1.60 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo’s quarterly revenue is $21.81 billion. It reported $20.82 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On June 24, Wells Fargo announced plans to raise quarterly dividend from 45 cents to 50 cents per share.

Shares of Wells Fargo rose 4% to close at $85.94 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company n the recent period.

Considering buying WFC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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