JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will release earnings for its second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 14.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of $5.61 per share, up from $4.96 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan’s quarterly revenue is $49.56 billion. It reported $44.91 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

JPMorgan stated on Monday that it supports a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies but warned the rules could carry risks, especially for stablecoins and yield-producing products.

Shares of JPMorgan rose 2.1% to close at $334.07 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying JPM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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