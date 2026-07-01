Levi Strauss Flips FIFA Branding Restrictions Into ‘Guerilla Marketing Moment,’ Says Analyst

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup unfolds, Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE:LEVI) grabbed the opportunity to take its marketing campaign viral, according to JPMorgan.

The Levi Strauss Analyst: Analyst Matthew Boss reiterated an Overweight rating, while raising the price target from $30 to $32.

The Levi Strauss Thesis: Team USA’s match at Levi’s Stadium on Wednesday could give Levi Strauss “the largest viral marketing moment” for the company to date, Boss said in the note. The company got there by turning FIFA branding restrictions into “a guerrilla marketing moment,” he stated.

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The analyst explained that:

Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco was scheduled to host six World Cup matches from June 11 to July 19.

FIFA’s policy requires Levi’s Stadium to be temporarily renamed the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

White tarps are placed over all Levi’s logos outside and inside the venue.

Boss stated that Levi Strauss turned these restrictions into a marketing campaign through:

An Instagram reel of the covered stadium captioned: "Welcoming the world to the beautiful [redacted] stadium!" This received over 2 million likes.

Changing the official Instagram and social media profile pictures to mimic the tarp-covered photo. CMO Kenny Mitchell said that this became "THE most commented and shared post in Levi’s history".

The campaign generated more than 500 million impressions, translating to brand mentions up 44% and engagement up more that 400% since the start of the World Cup, as per Meltweather data, the analyst noted.

"Importantly, our work suggests the size and scale of the campaign is translating into not just a local brand defining activation in the U.S., but rather a global event for the brand," he wrote.

Levi’s has extended the campaign offline by wrapping storefront logos at flagship stores in London, Paris, Brazil, Mexico and Hong Kong in a white cloth, Boss added.

LEVI Price Action: Levi Strauss shares were up 1.53% at $25.21 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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