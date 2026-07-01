Goldman Sachs Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will release its second quarter earnings report before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 14.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of $13.95 per share, up from $10.91 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Goldman Sachs’ quarterly revenue is $15.9 billion. It reported $14.58 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On June 24, Goldman Sachs announced plans to raise quarterly dividend from $4.50 to $5.00 per share, pending board approval.

Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.9% to close at $1,011.37 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying GS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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