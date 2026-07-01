Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) will release its second quarter earnings report before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 14.

Analysts expect the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, up from 89 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s quarterly revenue is $30.26 billion. It reported $26.46 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On June 29, Bank of America agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle SEC’s alleged charges against Merrill Lynch.

Bank of America shares fell 1.6% to close at $56.98 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying BAC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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