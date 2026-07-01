5 Stock Picks Last Quarter From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1.5% during the session.

The S&P 500 climbed 14.9%, while the Nasdaq surged 21.4% in the second quarter, notching its biggest quarterly gains since the second quarter of 2020. The Dow also climbed 12.9%, notching its best quarter since the fourth quarter of 2022.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Analyst: Asiya Merchant

Analyst: Matt Bryson

Analyst: Cody Acree

Analyst: Aaron Rakers

Analyst: Timothy Arcuri

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