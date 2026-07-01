Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Citigroup Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will release earnings for its second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 14.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.64 per share, up from $2.04 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s quarterly revenue is $23.37 billion. It reported $21.67 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On June 4, Citigroup announced $2.75 billion redemption of 1.462% fixed rate/floating rate notes due 2027 and $400 million redemption of floating rate notes due 2027.

Shares of Citigroup fell 1.8% to close at $139.96 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying C stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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