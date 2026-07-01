FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) will release earnings for its second quarter after the closing bell on Monday, July 13.

Analysts expect the Nashville, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, up from 88 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for FB Financial’s quarterly revenue is $178.31 million. It reported $76.86 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 27, FB Financial announced a $175 million buyback plan.

Shares of FB Financial rose 0.4% to close at $55.35 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying FBK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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