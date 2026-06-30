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June 30, 2026 10:58 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On AeroVironment After Q4 Results

AeroVironment reported fourth-quarter revenue of $641.62 million, beating estimates of $558.81 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The drone maker reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.46 per share.

“Fiscal 2026 marked a transformational year for AV, which included the completion of our largest acquisition, meaningful investments toward diversifying our portfolio in critical areas aligned to our customers’ highest priorities, and the strongest financial performance in our history,” said Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and CEO of AeroVironment.

AeroVironment guided for fiscal 2027 revenue of approximately $2.13 billion to $2.23 billion, versus estimates of $2.19 billion. The company anticipates fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings of $3.02 to $3.34 per share versus estimates of $3.98 per share.

AeroVironment shares gained 17.2% to trade at $163.23 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on AeroVironment following earnings announcement.

  • RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $250 to $210.
  • Stifel analyst Jonathan Siegmann maintained AeroVironment with a Buy and lowered the price target from $315 to $220.

Considering buying AVAV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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