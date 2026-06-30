Concentrix Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Downbeat Q2 Results

Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ:CNXC) on Monday reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 guidance below estimates.

Concentrix reported quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.64, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.46 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion by 0.44%.

"Our second quarter marked an acceleration in many areas in the evolution of our business," said Chris Caldwell, CEO of Concentrix.

Concentrix lowered its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to between $10.83 and $11.18, versus the $11.97 analyst estimate, and lowered its revenue outlook to $9.93 billion to $10.03 billion, versus the $10.14 billion estimate.

Concentrix shares dipped 18.2% to trade at $20.64 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Concentrix following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst David Koning maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $40 to $30.

Barrington Research analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $38 to $30.

Considering buying CNXC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock