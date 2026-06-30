Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will release its second quarter earnings report before the opening bell on Friday, July 10.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, down from $2.10 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Delta Air’s quarterly revenue is $18.68 billion. It reported $16.65 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On June 18, Delta Air Lines raised its quarterly dividend from 18.75 cents to 21.50 cents per share.

Delta Air Lines shares gained 0.7% to close at $93.17 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying DAL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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