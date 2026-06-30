Fastenal Company (NYSE:FAST) will release its second quarter earnings report before the opening bell on Monday, July 13.

Analysts expect the Winona, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings of 33 cents per share, up from 29 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s quarterly revenue is $2.34 billion. It reported $2.08 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 13, the industrial and construction supplies distributor posted first-quarter net sales of $2.20 billion, up 12.4% year-over-year and ahead of the $2.199 billion estimate.

Fastenal shares gained 0.6% to close at $47.40 on Monday.

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Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying FAST stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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