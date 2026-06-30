Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) will release earnings for its second quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, July 9.

Analysts expect the Andover, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly loss of 12 cents per share, versus a profit of 13 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ quarterly revenue is $22.22 million. It reported $28.5 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 9, Byrna Technologies reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Shares of Byrna Technologies rose 8.9% to close at $6.24 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying BYRN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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