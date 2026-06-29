Biogen: Key Takeaways From Needham’s Meeting With Top Management

Spinraza HD uptake has been “quite positive,” with demand matching Spinraza’s launch levels, driven by both new and returning patients, Fadia wrote. She also cited Biogen’s progress across in-market products, late-stage assets and business development, including the recent RayThera acquisition.
On the Apellis front, management flagged a collaboration opportunity with Syfovre to expand both companies’ commercial capabilities, though Biogen remains in a learning phase with Empaveli given its limited nephrology experience.
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About the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, she noted that:
"The full data for Ph 2 CELIA expected at the AAIC should clarify the rationale for advancing diranersen to the registrational stage," Fadia further wrote.
BIIB Price Action: Shares of Biogen had risen by 1.05% to $218.29 at the time of publication on Monday.
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