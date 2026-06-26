These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Synaptics

ON Semi will acquire Synaptics in an all-stock transaction, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $7 billion.
The companies stated the combination would expand ON Semi’s capabilities across AI infrastructure and extend into edge-based applications.
Synaptics shares jumped 4.5% to $131.17 in pre-market trading.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Synaptics following the announcement.
- Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland downgraded the stock from Positive to Neutral and raised the price target from $125 to $140.
- Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $180 to $160.
- Needham analyst Neil Young downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
Considering buying SYNA stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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