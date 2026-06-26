Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) will release its third quarter earnings report after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 7.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of 54 cents per share, up from 47 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Penguin Solutions’ quarterly revenue is $405.53 million. It reported $324.25million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On June 1, Penguin Solutions announced a CFO transition and provided an update on its full-year outlook.

Penguin Solutions shares gained 3.2% to close at $66.77 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying PENG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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