Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will release its first quarter earnings report after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 7.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of 54 cents per share, down from 66 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s quarterly revenue is $31.38 million. It reported $32.32 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 5, Saratoga Investment posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Saratoga Investment shares closed at $22.10 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Janney Montgomery Scott analyst John Rowan downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%.

Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $25.25 to $24.25 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Considering buying SAR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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