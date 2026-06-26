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June 26, 2026 3:33 AM 1 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Enerpac Tool Group Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will release earnings for its third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 7.

Analysts expect the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company to report quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share, down from 51 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue is $164.5 million. It reported $158.66 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 25, Enerpac Tool Group posted better-than-expected second-quarter sales.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group rose 1.8% to close at $37.07 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying EPAC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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