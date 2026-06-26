Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will release earnings for its third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 7.

Analysts expect the Irvine, California-based company to report a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share, versus a profit of 5 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi’s quarterly revenue is $86.44 million. It reported $73.97 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 7, Kura Sushi USA announced the departure of chief financial officer.

Shares of Kura Sushi rose 4.2% to close at $54.87 on Thursday.

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Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying KRUS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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