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June 25, 2026 10:14 AM 2 min read

These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Micron Technology After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

Micron reported third-quarter revenue of $41.46 billion, exceeding analyst estimates of $35.59 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company posted adjusted earnings of $25.11 per share, beating analyst estimates of $20.63 per share.

"Micron is investing at record levels in technology, products and supply to address our customers’ rapidly growing demand. We believe our multi-year Strategic Customer Agreements will significantly enhance the durability and predictability of Micron’s strong financial performance," said Sanjay Mehrotra, chairman, president and CEO of Micron.

Micron expects fourth-quarter revenue of $50 billion, plus or minus $1 billion, versus estimates of $42.95 billion. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $31 per share, plus or minus $1, versus estimates of $25.50 per share.

Micron shares jumped 11.5% to trade at $1,167.88 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Micron following earnings announcement.

Considering buying MU stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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