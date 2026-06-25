The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) will release its third quarter earnings report after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 1.

Analysts expect the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company to report quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share, down from $1.86 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Greenbrier’s quarterly revenue is $617.57 million. It reported $842.7 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 5, Greenbrier announced a new $425 million leasing term loan.

Greenbrier shares fell 0.6% to close at $49.88 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors maintained a Positive rating and raised the price target from $52 to $60 on Jan. 26, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained the stock with an Underperform rating and increased the price target from $60 to $62 on Jan. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Considering buying GBX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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