Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will release its third quarter earnings report after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 1.

Analysts expect the Draper, Utah-based company to report quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share, up from 16 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s quarterly revenue is $68.33 million. It reported $67.12 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 1, Franklin Covey reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results.

Franklin Covey shares gained 2.3% to close at $23.75 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barrington Research analyst Alexander Paris maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $25 on April 2, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Roth Capital analyst Jeff Martin maintained the stock with a Buy rating and cut the price target from $30 to $27 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Considering buying FC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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