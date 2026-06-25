MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 1.

Analysts expect the Melville, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, up from $1.08 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue is $1.03 billion. It reported $971.14 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Tuesday, MSC Industrial declared a cash dividend of 87 cents per share.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct rose 0.3% to close at $116.55 on Wednesday.

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Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying MSM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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