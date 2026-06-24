Cerebras Systems Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Cerebras Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRS) posted upbeat first-quarter results after Tuesday’s closing bell.
Cerebras Systems reported quarterly losses of four cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate for a loss of 16 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $193.41 million, which beat the Street estimate of $181.59 million by 6.5%.
"This was an outstanding start to 2026 for Cerebras. And we are proud of our achievements,” said Andrew Feldman, Cerebras CEO.
Cerebras System expects fiscal year core revenue of $855 million to $865 million, up 69% year-over-year at the midpoint and core gross margin in the range of 38% to 41%.
Cerebras Systems shares dipped 16.7% to trade at $188.73 on Wednesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Cerebras Systems following earnings announcement.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $250 to $273.
- Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $270 to $280.
Considering buying CBRS stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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