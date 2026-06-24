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June 24, 2026 10:19 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On KB Home After Q2 Earnings

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) reported mixed financial results for the second quarter after the market closed on Tuesday.

KB Home reported second-quarter revenue of $1.11 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.10 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The homebuilder reported second-quarter earnings of 43 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 45 cents per share.

"We produced solid second-quarter results that met or exceeded the mid-point of our key guidance ranges," said Jeffrey Mezger, executive chairman of KB Home.

KB Home expects $1.20 billion to $1.35 billion in housing revenue in the third quarter. The company also guided for full-year 2026 housing revenue of $4.90 billion to $5.30 billion.

KB Home shares rose 16.3% to trade at $61.32 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on KB Home following earnings announcement.

  • UBS analyst John Lovallo maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $63 to $66.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $50 to $52.

Considering buying KBH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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