General Mills Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will release its fourth quarter earnings report after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 1.

Analysts expect the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings of 80 cents per share, up from 74 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ quarterly revenue is $4.6 billion. It reported $4.56 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On June 1, General Mills announced that it has agreed to sell its Häagen-dazs shops in Mainland China to an investor group for an undisclosed amount.

General Mills shares gained 3.3% to close at $34.43 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying GIS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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