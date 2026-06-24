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FactSet company logo displayed on mobile phone screen
June 24, 2026 7:24 AM 2 min read

FactSet Research Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will release its third quarter earnings report after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 1.

Analysts expect the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company to report quarterly earnings of $4.45 per share, up from $4.27 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research’s quarterly revenue is $617.59 million. It reported $585.52 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 5, FactSet raised its quarterly dividend from $1.10 per share to $1.16 per share.

FactSet Research shares fell 0.2% to close at $218.15 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying FDS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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