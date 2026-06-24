FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will release its third quarter earnings report after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 1.

Analysts expect the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company to report quarterly earnings of $4.45 per share, up from $4.27 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research’s quarterly revenue is $617.59 million. It reported $585.52 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 5, FactSet raised its quarterly dividend from $1.10 per share to $1.16 per share.

FactSet Research shares fell 0.2% to close at $218.15 on Tuesday.

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Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying FDS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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