Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Progress Software Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) will release earnings for its second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 30.

Analysts expect the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share, up from $1.40 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s quarterly revenue is $242.74 million. It reported $237.35 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 30, Progress Software reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.

Shares of Progress Software rose 4.3% to close at $28.84 on Tuesday.

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Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying PRGS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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