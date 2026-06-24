Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 30.

Analysts expect the Rochester, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of $3.25 per share, up from $3.22 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Constellation’s quarterly revenue is $2.4 billion. It reported $2.52 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 21, Constellation Brands announced the election of Morgan Flatley as new independent board director.

Shares of Constellation rose 1.3% to close at $143.38 on Tuesday.

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Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying STZ stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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