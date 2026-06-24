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Constellation Brands logo on mobile
June 24, 2026 2:30 AM 2 min read

Constellation Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 30.

Analysts expect the Rochester, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of $3.25 per share, up from $3.22 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Constellation’s quarterly revenue is $2.4 billion. It reported $2.52 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 21, Constellation Brands announced the election of Morgan Flatley as new independent board director.

Shares of Constellation rose 1.3% to close at $143.38 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying STZ stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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