Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, June 25.

Analysts expect the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share, down from 81 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Winnebago’s quarterly revenue is $758.18 million. It reported $775.1 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 15, Winnebago announced a quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per share.

Shares of Winnebago fell 1.2% to close at $28.32 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying WGO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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