NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will release its fourth quarter earnings report after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 30.

Analysts expect the Beaverton, Oregon-based company to report quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share, down from 14 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Nike’s quarterly revenue is $10.85 billion. It reported $11.1 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

Nike’s CEO said in an interview that the scale of issues at the company means that the turnaround is taking longer than hoped.

Nike shares fell 4.5% to close at $43.19 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying NKE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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