Concentrix Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) will release its second quarter earnings report after the closing bell on Monday, June 29.

Analysts expect the Newark, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share, down from $2.70 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Concentrix’s quarterly revenue is $2.47 billion. It reported $2.42 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 24, Concentrix delivered a mixed fiscal first-quarter report, with an earnings miss and softer-than-expected second-quarter guidance overshadowing a modest revenue beat.

Concentrix shares fell 4.6% to close at $23.93 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying CNXC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock