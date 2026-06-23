Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp AeroVironment Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Monday, June 29.

Analysts expect the Arlington, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, down from $1.61 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue is $559.1 million. It reported $275.05 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

AeroVironment recently disclosed it restated its quarterly filings for 10-Q after incorrectly calculating the goodwill impairment.

Shares of AeroVironment fell 10.8% to close at $151.33 on Monday.

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Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying AVAV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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