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Accenture logo on a building
June 22, 2026 10:27 AM 1 min read

Accenture Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q3 Results

Accenture reported third-quarter earnings of $3.80 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $3.69. Revenue rose 6% year over year in U.S. dollars, or 3% in local currency, to $18.72 billion, slightly below the consensus estimate of $18.75 billion.

For fiscal 2026, Accenture narrowed its revenue guidance to $71.763 billion to $72.460 billion from its previous range of $71.763 billion to $73.157 billion. The updated outlook fell below analysts’ estimate of $74.006 billion.

The company increased its adjusted earnings forecast to $13.78 to $13.90 per share from $13.65 to $13.90. Analysts expect adjusted earnings of $13.85 per share.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $17.75 billion to $18.40 billion, compared with analysts’ estimate of $18.47 billion.

Accenture shares fell 2.7% to trade at $124.38 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Accenture following earnings announcement.

  • Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $177 to $130.
  • Guggenheim analyst Jonathan Lee maintained Accenture with a Buy and lowered the price target from $225 to $185.

Considering buying ACN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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