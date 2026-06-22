These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Kroger Following Q1 Earnings

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Thursday reported mixed first-quarter results.

Kroger reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59. Revenue rose to $46.12 billion, topping analysts’ expectations of $45.47 billion.

Kroger affirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook for identical sales, excluding fuel, to increase 1% to 2%.

The company expects adjusted earnings of $5.10 to $5.30 per share, compared with the Wall Street consensus estimate of $5.27. Kroger also maintained its forecast for FIFO operating profit of $5.0 billion to $5.2 billion, free cash flow of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion, and capital expenditures of $3.8 billion to $4.0 billion.

CEO Greg Foran said, “I joined Kroger because I believe it represents the best opportunity in retail. We serve millions of families every day, in our stores and online. We have the right stores in the right places, unmatched customer insights, and the ability to win. Our focus is clear: to become America’s best grocer. We will measure ourselves against that every day.”

Kroger shares rose 0.7% to trade at $56.99 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Kroger following earnings announcement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $73 to $67.

Barclays analyst Seth Sigman maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $68 to $61.

Considering buying KR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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