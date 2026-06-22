McCormick Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will release its second quarter earnings report before the opening bell on Thursday, June 25.

Analysts expect the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company to report quarterly earnings of 70 cents per share, up from 69 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for McCormick’s quarterly revenue is $1.91 billion. It reported $1.66 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 8, McCormick declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share.

McCormick shares rose 0.3% to close at $46.64 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying MKC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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