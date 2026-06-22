5 Stocks In The Spotlight Last Week: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In

U.S. stocks settled higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite surging almost 500 points during the session, led by a sharp rally in semiconductors, as a signed U.S.-Iran peace deal sent oil tumbling.
The S&P 500 rose 0.9% last week, recording its 11th winning week in 12. The Dow gained 0.7%, while the Nasdaq surged 2.4% during the period.
Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.
Analyst: Ruben Roy
Analyst: Matt Bryson
Analyst: Brian Chin
Analyst: Atif Malik
Analyst: Wamsi Mohan
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