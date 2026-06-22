Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Darden Restaurants Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, June 25.

Analysts expect the Orlando, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings of $3.64 per share, up from $2.98 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Darden’s quarterly revenue is $3.73 billion. It reported $3.27 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 19, the company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 2.95, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.94.

Shares of Darden Restaurants rose 1% to close at $213.45 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying DRI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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