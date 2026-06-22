Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, June 25.

Analysts expect the Irving, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, up from 74 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ quarterly revenue is $2.41 billion. It reported $2.02 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

CMC said it will host its 2026 Investor Day on Aug. 5.

Shares of Commercial Metals fell 1.2% to close at $72.36 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying CMC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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