Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
In this photo illustration the TD Synnex logo seen displayed on a smartphone
June 22, 2026 2:59 AM 2 min read

TD Synnex Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) will release its second quarter earnings report before the opening bell on Thursday, June 25.

Analysts expect the Fremont, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $4.12 per share, up from $2.99 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue is $16.8 billion. It reported $14.95 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 31, IT services provider TD Synnex reported first-quarter revenue of $17.2 billion, topping analysts’ estimates of $15.6 billion and rising 18.1% from a year earlier.

TD SYNNEX shares rose 0.3% to close at $284.56 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying SNX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved