TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) will release its second quarter earnings report before the opening bell on Thursday, June 25.

Analysts expect the Fremont, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $4.12 per share, up from $2.99 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue is $16.8 billion. It reported $14.95 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 31, IT services provider TD Synnex reported first-quarter revenue of $17.2 billion, topping analysts’ estimates of $15.6 billion and rising 18.1% from a year earlier.

TD SYNNEX shares rose 0.3% to close at $284.56 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying SNX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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